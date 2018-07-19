Featured
Pride flags to fly across London as Pride London begins
The Pride London Festival wraps up Sunday, July 24th, 2016 with its signature parade.
CTV London
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 9:37AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 19, 2018 9:38AM EDT
Thursday marks the start of Pride London and to kickoff the events several institutions will be flying the Pride Flag.
Police will be raising the flag today as they have done for the past several years.
Fanshawe college will also be raising the flag today as part of a kick off to Pride London.
Pride week begins today and concludes with the parade on July 29.
Throughout the week there will be several events hosted, information can be found here.