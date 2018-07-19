

Thursday marks the start of Pride London and to kickoff the events several institutions will be flying the Pride Flag.

Police will be raising the flag today as they have done for the past several years.

Fanshawe college will also be raising the flag today as part of a kick off to Pride London.

Pride week begins today and concludes with the parade on July 29.

Throughout the week there will be several events hosted, information can be found here.