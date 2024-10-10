Motorcycle collision in Chesley sends two to hospital

A collision in Chesley today send two occupants of a motorcycle to hospital after colliding with a passenger vehicle.

Just before 5:00 p.m., police were called to the two vehicle collision on 1st Avenue North between 4th Street and 5th Street NW, in the Municipality of Arran-Elderslie.

Police remain on the scene, 1st Avenue North is closed between 4th Street and 5th Street NW.