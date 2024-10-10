Motorcycle collision in Chesley sends two to hospital
A collision in Chesley today send two occupants of a motorcycle to hospital after colliding with a passenger vehicle.
Just before 5:00 p.m., police were called to the two vehicle collision on 1st Avenue North between 4th Street and 5th Street NW, in the Municipality of Arran-Elderslie.
Police remain on the scene, 1st Avenue North is closed between 4th Street and 5th Street NW.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: 340 rescued following Hurricane Milton's widespread destruction
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre, Guilbeault claim victory after federal budget watchdog's updated carbon tax report
Both the Liberals and Conservatives are claiming a win after the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) released an updated report on the economic impacts of the federal carbon tax on Canadian households.
Look up: Northern lights could be visible across Canada on Thursday night
The northern lights could be visible across most of Canada on Thursday night.
Judge awards nurse nearly $61,000 after she was attacked by dog in N.S. home
A Halifax-area couple has been ordered to pay nearly $61,000 in damages and $4,000 in court costs after their dog attacked and injured a homecare nurse at their residence in 2016.
TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
DEVELOPING Live updates: 340 rescued following Hurricane Milton's widespread destruction
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. Hundreds of residents have been rescued so far.
'The View' co-hosts come out swinging at Donald Trump a day after he insulted them
The hosts of ABC's 'The View' clapped back at Donald Trump on Thursday, a day after the Republican nominee for president insulted co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg.
Fisher-Price infant swings recalled in Canada after 5 deaths reported
Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.