    Motorcycle collision in Chesley sends two to hospital

    (Source: OPP West Region)
    A collision in Chesley today send two occupants of a motorcycle to hospital after colliding with a passenger vehicle.

    Just before 5:00 p.m., police were called to the two vehicle collision on 1st Avenue North between 4th Street and 5th Street NW, in the Municipality of Arran-Elderslie.

    Police remain on the scene, 1st Avenue North is closed between 4th Street and 5th Street NW. 

