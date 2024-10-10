'We were never meant to fix this problem': Owen Sound food relief agencies struggle to meet growing demand
Today, volunteers at Owen Sound's soup kitchen are marking an unpleasant statistic. They will have served as meals for the needy to this point in 2024, as they did in the whole of 2023.
"We moved into this space in December of 2019, and in that year, we served 20,000 meals… this past September - September 2024, we served 20,000 meals in a month. And so in five years, that, increase is just incredible," said OSHARE (Owen Sound Hunger and Relief Effort) Executive Director, Colleen Trask Seaman.
It's a similar story at the Salvation Army Food Bank in Owen Sound - where they are now providing groceries to 1,300 clients each month, up 20 per cent from last year alone.
An OSHARE volunteer prepares another meal for people in need at the Owen Sound Hunger and Relief Effort, October 9, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
"We're dipping into reserves now. We're seeing that the numbers keep increasing, the price of food keeps increasing. Everything is increasing, and that's our biggest concern right now, is how do we sustain these numbers," said Salvation Army Community and Family Services Manager, Alice Wannan.
According to the heads of Grey-Bruce's largest charities, they can’t. Leaders of the Grey-Bruce United Way, OSHARE, and Owen Sound Salvation Army, say that there will come a day when they won't be able to keep up with the unsustainable rate of demand for free food.
"If you go to, you know, any government and say hey I'm struggling, they're going to say go to a charity and they will help you. Of course we will, we will do our absolute best to help you. But, whether or not somebody has food today, whether or not somebody's utilities are turned on today, should not depend on how good of a fundraiser I am. It's a human basic need," said United Way Grey-Bruce Executive Director, Francesca Dobbyn.
Officials with the OSHARE, Owen Sound Salvation Army, and Grey-Bruce United Way talk about the unsustainable rise of demand for food in Grey-Bruce, October 9, 2024 (Scott Miller, CTV News London)
These social agency leaders say the answer lies in things like a rise in Ontario Disability Plan payments, living wages, stopping government claw backs of social assistance payments, and more help for struggling charities - who are doing what the government is supposed to do be doing; helping those in need.
"We need income solutions for people. I mean, the reality for our families are they're working, they're trying to make it, and [with] just one little bump in the road and it's not enough. We've all been to the grocery store, and we know the costs of food have gone up so much. And so, income hasn't kept up with those increases," said Trask Seaman.
People receiving food at OSHARE (Owen Sound Hunger and Relief Effort) in Owen Sound, where organizers say demand for food is increasing at an unsustainable rate, October 9, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
"You know, no amount of budgeting for somebody on Ontario disability is going to enable them to take $1,300 and pay $1,600 in rent. It's not a budgeting issue. It's not a choices issue," said Dobbyn.
"We were never meant to fix this problem. We were an emergency food bank. Now everyone is in an emergency situation," said Wannan.
While they appreciate all the donations and volunteer hours, without some government or societal intervention, it won't be enough. The group believes that food banks and charities in Grey-Bruce will soon see a day when the bowls and cupboards are bare.
