Advertisement
Southwestern Ontario gets first taste of famous Popeyes’ chicken sandwich
Popeyes' new fried chicken sandwich, seen here, has triggered an online debate about which fast-food chain serves the best sandwich. (Source: Twitter/@PopeyesChicken)
LONDON, ONT -- It caused massive lines, and sometimes fights in the U.S. and now Popeyes’ famous chicken sandwich has come to 11 locations in southwestern Ontario, including five in London, before it invades Canada as a whole.
In February the fast food chain confirmed that the sandwich would at long last be coming to Canada, but they did not provide any specific dates.
On Monday it was announced that the sandwich had arrived at 11 locations in southwestern Ontario as a test round before their national rollout slated for the fall.
Five of those locations are in London, Ont. and will begin serving the sandwich as of Monday.
The other locations are in Windsor, Strathroy, Chatham, Sarnia, and St. Thomas.
This is not the first market to test the sandwich in Canada. The fast food chain says the sandwich was successful in Alberta earlier this year.
The infamous sandwich made headlines last year after it was launched in the U.S. and led to mania for those trying to get their hands on one.
Lines wrapping around blocks were seen in some places at the height of its popularity.
The 11 locations in southwestern Ontario are as follows:
- 840 Wellington Road, London, Ontario N6E 1L9
- 395 Clarke Road, London, Ontario N5W 5G5
- 580 Fanshawe Park Rd E, London, Ontario N5X 1L1
- 1160 Oxford Street West, London, Ontario N6H 4V4
- 3039 Wonderland Rd S, London, ON N6L 1R4
- 1375 Huron Church Road, Windsor, Ontario N9C 2K8
- 2854 Howard Ave, Windsor, Ontario N8X 3Y5
- 1 275, 323 Caradoc St S Unit1, Strathroy, Ontario N7G 2P3
- 756 St Clair St, Chatham, Ontario N7M 5J7
- 1337 London Rd, Sarnia, Ontario N7S 1P6
- 965 Talbot St, St Thomas, Ontario N5P 1E8