LONDON, ONT. -- A milestone like none other was reached by one of our colleagues at CTV London Thursday.

Editor Nancy Allen celebrated her 50th year at CFPL-TV.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a drive by event was held out in front of the TV station.

Dozens of former employees dropped by to congratulate Nancy.

She started at the station when she was just 17-years-old.

Viewers won’t likely recognize her because she has been behind the scenes as a film and tape editor her entire career.

From all of us at CTV London, a big congratulations to Nancy on a marvelous career.

We appreciate everything you do!