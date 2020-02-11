Preliminary hearing underway in Hamilton Road homicide
Published Tuesday, February 11, 2020 4:38PM EST
Jordan Melo (Facebook)
LONDON, ONT. -- The preliminary hearing for a London man charged in connection with a brutal stabbing got underway in a London court on Tuesday.
Adriano Simoes, 24 is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Jordan Melo.
Melo was stabbed in a Hamilton Road apartment in December of 2018.
A ban on publication of evidence has been placed on the proceedings.
The preliminary hearing is slated to last four days.