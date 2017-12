CTV London





London police are asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Markus Lesarge of London.

Markus is described as male, caucasion, 5’10, 135 lbs, dark brown hair, brown eyes. He was last seen in the Old East Village wearing a black winter jacket with a hood, black touque, grey canvas shoes and black track pants.

Markus was reported missing on December 12, 2017 and was last seen on December 11, 2017.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.