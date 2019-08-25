

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





London police are investigating what they call a hate-motivated assault.

They were called to the Lavish Nightclub on Dundas Street about 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a disturbance.

Posts on social media suggest an alarm at the LGBTQ club forced patrons onto the street. There was a separate party elsewhere in the building.

At least two posts claim there were anti-LGBTQ statements made.

“As a result of the disturbance two people were injured and an assault investigation is currently ongoing,” says Const. Kim Flett.

She says the injured were treated by EMS but not taken to hospital.

“At this time no charges have been laid as the investigation is still in the preliminary stages,” Flett says.