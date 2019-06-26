Featured
Police lay charges in hotel shooting
A shooting investigation takes place in south London, Ont. on Monday, June 17, 2019.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 9:18AM EDT
London police have arrested and charged a 44-year-old London man in relation to a shooting at the Ramada Inn earlier this month.
On June 17 police were alerted to a possible shooting at the hotel when a victim showed up at hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
The injured 55-year-old man has since been released from hospital.
Following an investigation police have arrested and charged the 44-year-old with:
- armed robbery
- aggravated assault
- possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
- three counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life
The firearm involved has not yet been recovered.