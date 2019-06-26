

CTV London





London police have arrested and charged a 44-year-old London man in relation to a shooting at the Ramada Inn earlier this month.

On June 17 police were alerted to a possible shooting at the hotel when a victim showed up at hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The injured 55-year-old man has since been released from hospital.

Following an investigation police have arrested and charged the 44-year-old with:

armed robbery

aggravated assault

possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

three counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life

The firearm involved has not yet been recovered.