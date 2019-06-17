

CTV London





London police are investigating a shooting at a hotel in south London after a man showed up at hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police have not said which hospital the victim attended but that they were alerted to a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 7:25 a.m. Monday.

The injury is not considered life-threatening. The investigation has since led officers to a hotel on Wellington Road South where they say they have found evidence of a shooting.

The exact name and location of the hotel is not yet known.

We will have more as more information is released.