Hotel shooting not random: London police
CTV London
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 9:01AM EDT
London police have provided a brief update on their investigation into a shooting that took place Monday morning at a south London hotel.
Police were first alerted to the shooting after a 55-year-old man attended a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man’s injuries were serious but non-life threatening.
Police soon after attended the Ramada Inn at Wellington Road South and Exeter Road and found evidence of a shooting.
Blood could be seen in the parking lot, and police had a blue Volkswagen sedan cordoned off.
The shooting has been assigned to the major crime unit and investigators say they do not believe it was a random incident.
The investigation is ongoing. No details regarding suspects have been released.