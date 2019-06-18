

CTV London





London police have provided a brief update on their investigation into a shooting that took place Monday morning at a south London hotel.

Police were first alerted to the shooting after a 55-year-old man attended a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man’s injuries were serious but non-life threatening.

Police soon after attended the Ramada Inn at Wellington Road South and Exeter Road and found evidence of a shooting.

Blood could be seen in the parking lot, and police had a blue Volkswagen sedan cordoned off.

The shooting has been assigned to the major crime unit and investigators say they do not believe it was a random incident.

The investigation is ongoing. No details regarding suspects have been released.