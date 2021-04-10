Advertisement
Police investigate hate related graffiti at a London park, Saturday
Published Saturday, April 10, 2021 5:15PM EDT
Hate related graffiti found in a park in the 1500 block of Trossacks Avenue has since been covered up - Saturday, April 10, 2021 (Jordyn Read / CTV News
LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating property damaged with graffiti at a park in London, Saturday morning.
Damage to a structure in the 1500 block of Trossacks Avenue consisted of a 'hate-related symbol, with a line drawn through it'.
The graffiti style damage was painted on a brick wall of a building within the park.
Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).