LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating property damaged with graffiti at a park in London, Saturday morning.

Damage to a structure in the 1500 block of Trossacks Avenue consisted of a 'hate-related symbol, with a line drawn through it'.

The graffiti style damage was painted on a brick wall of a building within the park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).