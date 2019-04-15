

Scott Miller, CTV London





Flour mills used to be the lifeblood of hundreds of rural communities across Ontario.

In Huron County, only a handful remain, and a local group wants to save two of the mills, before they fall further into disrepair.

The Maitland Mills Association wants to preserve Gorrie’s Maguire Mill, built in 1856, and Brussels’ Logan’s Mill, built in 1915.

The mills are currently owned by the local conservation authority, who have no interest in keeping the buildings.

The volunteer-run, Maitland Mills Association says something needs to be done to fix up the mills before they simply fall apart.

One of the plans for Gorrie’s Maguire Mill is for a museum/trade school.

