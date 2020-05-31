Person falls down embankment in Lambton Shores Sunday morning
Published Sunday, May 31, 2020 10:46AM EDT
An individual is airlifted to hospital after falling down an embankment (Source: OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- Early Sunday morning, emergency crews were contacted in regard to a report of a fall.
The individual fell down an embankment at the 8600 block of Rock Glen Road in Arkona.
Upon members of the Lambton Shores Fire Department repelling down the embankment, the individual who fell was assisted to hospital by Air ORNGE with non-life threatening injuries.