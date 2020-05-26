London man airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 6:07AM EDT
A 39-year-old man was thrown from his motorcycle during a crash in Norfolk County on Sunday, May 24, 2020. (Source: OPP)
LONDON, ONT -- A 39-year-old London man was airlifted to hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a ditch.
The collision occurred the area of Lakeshore Road in South Walsingham, Norfolk County Sunday afternoon.
Police say the man was westbound when he lost control, crashing into a ditch.
During the crash he was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Ornge Air Ambulance transported the man to hospital in Hamilton.
Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.