LONDON, ONT -- A 39-year-old London man was airlifted to hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a ditch.

The collision occurred the area of Lakeshore Road in South Walsingham, Norfolk County Sunday afternoon.

Police say the man was westbound when he lost control, crashing into a ditch.

During the crash he was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Ornge Air Ambulance transported the man to hospital in Hamilton.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.