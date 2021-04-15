MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 151 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the third-highest count of the pandemic.

All three of the highest case counts have now occurred within the last five days, with 163 reported Saturday, a record-breaking 176 on Wednesday and now 151. The previous record of 148 cases dates back to Jan. 5.

Back in late December and early January, at the peak of the second wave, the region saw a total of 10 days with case counts above 100 over the course of 18 days. Since April 1, the region has already recorded 10 days of triple-digit counts.

Thursday's cases bring the cumulative total to 8,903, with 1,218 active, 7,492 resolved and 193 deaths – none new.

After reporting the fist incident of the P.1 variant on Wednesday, the total number of variants has risen by 54 to 800, with 798 being the B.1.1.7 and two the P.1 variant. Another 187 cases have tested positive for a mutation.

At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), nine staff and 57 inpatients are positive for COVID-19, with 24 in intensive care, an increase of six in the ICU over the last 24 hours.

The Thames Valley District School Board reported new cases at three schools Wednesday evening, while seven area schools and two child-care centres are dealing with outbreaks. Active outbreaks are also ongoing at eight residences associated with Western University.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 23 new, 18 active, 3,110 total, 2,858 resolved, 72 deaths (one new), 218 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 210 active, 1,915 total, 1,660 resolved, 40 deaths

Huron-Perth – 23 new, 61 active, 1,508 total, 1,395 resolved, 52 deaths, 42 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 14 new, 119 active, 3,090 total, 2,917 resolved, 54 deaths, 249 variants

Grey-Bruce – 25 new, 111 active, 986 total, 870 resolved, five deaths, 99 variants

Grey Bruce Public Health has asked all residents to stay home for 48 hours amid a surge of cases there as they try to reach all close contacts of confirmed cases.

The province broke its daily record for new infections Thursday, with more than 4,700 new cases reported.