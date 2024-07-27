OLYMPIC UPDATE: Maggie MacNeil advances to Butterfly Final, finishes fourth in relay final

Maggie MacNeil will swim for a medal Sunday afternoon after qualifying for the final of the 100 metre Women’s Butterfly.

MacNeil – the defending Olympic Champion -- finished in a tie for fourth place with a time of 56.55 seconds.

American Gretchen Walsh is the top seed after swimming an Olympic record 55.38.

MacNeil will race for the podium in the final at 2:40 p.m. EST Sunday.

MacNeil was also part of the 4x100 metre Freestyle Relay Team which finished fourth in the final.

She was the lead of the relay team, which featured Taylor Ruck, Summer McIntosh and Penny Oleksiak, who finished behind Australia, the U.S. and China.

McIntosh picked up the first medal for Canada when she finished second in the 400 metre Freestyle.

London-born skateboarder, Cordano Russell, will have to wait a couple more days to make his Olympic debut.

The Men’s Street Skateboarding competition has been postponed until Monday after heavy rain in Paris, France flooded the La Concorde venue.

London-born beach volleyball player, Heather Bansley, and her partner, Sophie Bukovec, will kick off their tournament against a tough U.S. team at 4 p.m. EST Saturday.