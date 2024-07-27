Crouch Block Party brings ‘community inclusion’ to Hamilton Rd. as improvement in area continues

The fourth annual Crouch Block Party brought Hamilton Road residents together with free entertainment, social services and lunch.

“The block party really is about community inclusion,” said Angi Woodcock, executive director of Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre (CNRC).

“One significant piece of what we do is community development, and that is really about focusing on social inclusion, really solidifying the community, bringing it together.”

“This community is a very resilient community. It’s been a tough few years and really people have been left out of the social sector. Whether facing social or financial barriers, this event is free to the public so anybody can come and they can just enjoy each other, make connections and just bring some joy to their lives for one day”.

Sackville Street, a flex street beside the Crouch branch of the London Public Library, was closed as people danced to music all day.

“This is the heartbeat of Hamilton Road, so it's great every summer, to see everyone come out and enjoy the community here,” said Hadleigh McAlister, London Ward 1 Councillor, whose ward includes Hamilton Road.

Speaking at the event, McAlister praised some of the improvements to the exterior of businesses in the area and also pointed to another major project less than two kilometres away.

“Silverwoods, in terms of recreational, is a big project,” said McAlister.

“It's very exciting redeveloping that park and we'll have a new multi-purpose facility there. We are going to redo the grounds of the football field and the cricket pitch. We will have heating in the pool and the big debate is a wave pool versus a splash pad.”

Plans are in the works to develop Silverwoods Park, as well as the neighbouring pool and arena (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

McAlister is asking people to go online and give feedback.

At the party Saturday, Woodcock called the library and CNRC the “hub of the community”.

“We see people every day, all day, coming in and out of here,” said Woodcock.

“They are coming to us for their needs. When they don't know where else to turn, they turn to us. We have vital support groups that we do in partnership with community mental health and it’s a gathering point”.

Prior to the party, Woodcock and McAlister were joined by Jennifer Earle, a representative of MPP Teresa Armstrong, to celebrate a $94,600 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

(L-R) Hadleigh McAlister, London Ward 1 Councillor, Angi Woodcock, executive director of Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre, and Jennifer Earle, assistant to MPP Teresa Armstrong pose for a photo on Saturday July 27, 2024 with the Ontario Trillium Grant, which has been awarded to the Centre. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

Woodcock said the next step for the CNRC is volunteer resources and engagement.

“The key to Crouch is volunteers who are the building blocks of this organization,” she said.