OPP are looking for information after two children playing in a park in Egmondville, Ont. on Sunday evening were reportedly approached by strangers in a minivan.

Huron County OPP the seven-year-old and nine-year-old were playing at the Egmondville Park at Bayfield and Water streets around 6 p.m. when the incident happened.

A dark-coloured minivan reportedly pulled up beside the kids and a female passenger asked if they wanted to go for a ride in the van.

Police say the children declined and immediately began biking home, with the van following for a short distance but leaving before they reached their destination. The kids then told their parents what happened.

The suspicious minivan is described as being similar to a Dodge Caravan with an adult male driver and adult female passenger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Police are reminding parents to discuss personal safety with young children, adding these kids did exactly the right thing.

"The children involved in this incident wisely kept their distance, declined the offer for a ride and immediately reported the incident to their parents."