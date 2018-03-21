

CTV London





OPP have arrested two suspects following a violent home invasion on Elviage Drive in Middlesex Centre.

They say an adult resident of the home saw an unknown person gain access to the home by force around 4:30 Tuesday.

OPP say the suspects then threatened the resident with a weapon and stole various items.

Nobody was injured.

The suspect fled the area and the victim called 911.

After setting up a containment area, police were able to arrest a man and woman. Charges are pending.