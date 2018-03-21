Featured
Pair break into Middesex Centre home, threaten violence
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 8:05AM EDT
OPP have arrested two suspects following a violent home invasion on Elviage Drive in Middlesex Centre.
They say an adult resident of the home saw an unknown person gain access to the home by force around 4:30 Tuesday.
OPP say the suspects then threatened the resident with a weapon and stole various items.
Nobody was injured.
The suspect fled the area and the victim called 911.
After setting up a containment area, police were able to arrest a man and woman. Charges are pending.