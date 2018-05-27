

CTV London





A barn in Oxford County was destroyed by a fire Friday night causing millions of dollars in damages and killing thousands of pigs.

The overnight fire happened at Van Boekel Farms, a pig farm located on Milldale Road near Otterville.

At 1:30 a.m. OPP tweeted they were closing the road between Middletown Line and Pick Line.

Officials say there were approximately 3000 sows and an undetermined number of other pigs that died in the fire.

Many people witnessed this fire last night, including Justin Eus, who said the flames were out of control.

“We saw the smoke and it was just barreling up and we got pretty close to it,” Eus said.

OPP say the fire is not suspicious, but that the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

According to police damage is estimated upward of $3,000,000.