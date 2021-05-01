LONDON, ONT -- Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say additional charges have been laid on The Bridges of Tillsonburg Golf Club, as of Saturday morning.

Following an ongoing investigation, OPP and Oxford detachment charged the golf course with two counts of failure to comply with continued Section 7.0.2 Order, of the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

In addition OPP say five individuals at the golf club were charged for alleged failure to comply under the reopening act, on Friday.

The matter is scheduled to be heard at the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock on June 3, 2021.

"The OPP is requesting that businesses and members of the public voluntarily comply with the government-mandated shutdown and the Stay-At-Home Order," OPP said in a release.