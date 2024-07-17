LONDON
    • Working CO detector alerts home occupants of leak

    London fire is reminding the public to make sure all homes have working carbon monoxide detectors after an incident on Tuesday.

    Crews were called to a home on Deveron Crescent where occupants were waiting outside, as instructed.

    When firefighters entered the home they got a reading of 33 ppm of CO at the entrance — a level where you could see physical symptoms after about six hours of exposure.

    After investigating, crews found the source to be the gas stove.

    The home was ventilated and the occupants were advised to call for a gas service technician.

