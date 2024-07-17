Community grant programs might survive budget chopping block— with half the funding

Several non-profit organizations are pushing back against a proposal to suspend the Neighbourhood Decision Making Grants and the Community Capital Grants in order to shave 0.1 per cent off the tax-supported municipal budget.

The recommendation comes from council’s new working group that aims to find budget savings and new revenue sources to reduce upcoming property tax increases.

Two weeks ago, community groups were blocked from speaking to the working group at the urging of Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis.

Lewis successfully argued that council’s working groups should not accept delegations because public input should be directed to standing committees.

So instead, a number of community organizations have submitted communications to this week’s meeting of the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) opposing a reduction to the current grant programs.

“We would like to speak on the immense value and the impacts of the City of London Capital Grants, Innovation Grants, and the Neighbourhood Decision Making projects both to the community and also to the non[1]profit sector of London,” wrote Christy Cook of Growing Chefs! Ontario.

A delegation request from Kaitlin Creighton of the London Environmental Network stated, “I plan to speak about the positive impacts the grant programs have had on our local business sustainability program, Green Economy London and the local business community.”

However, Lewis said the opposition to suspending the grants didn’t motivate a new motion he’s authored with Coun. Corrine Rahman, that would maintain the grant programs — albeit at a greatly reduced level.

“This is not a result of the pushback,” Lewis told CTV News. “Frankly, I'm not moved by a number of organizations that have received city funding coming with their hands out saying they need to keep getting more funding and more funding."

Here’s what the joint motion is proposing

Fund the London Community Capital Grants stream up to a maximum level of $250,000 in 2025, 2026, and 2027

A participatory decision making model on the Get Involved London website for parks improvement projects (max $25,000 per parks project) up to a maximum of $125,000 in 2025, 2026, and 2027

Rather than being sourced from the tax supported budget, funding for the grants would flow from council’s Community Investment Reserve Fund, if its balance is greater than $1 million.

“It would transfer the source of funding away from the property tax base and direct it to the Community Investment Reserve Fund, when that reserve fund has a sufficient balance,” Lewis said.

The maximum funding would constitute half of what’s currently awarded annually in the multi-year budget for each of the two programs.

Lewis added, “We are recommending a smaller amount. Frankly, the panel reviewing the grants is going to have to tighten up its determination of what’s a priority-- and what is not.”

The working group also recommended city staff undertake a comprehensive review of the London Community Grants Program and the Neighbourhood Decision Making Program and bring forward a report in the spring of 2027 with options to right-size the programs should council choose to reinitiate them in the 2028-2031 Multi-Year Budget.

If supported by council, the recommendations of the working group will be formally submitted to Mayor Josh Morgan for consideration during the development of the mayor’s budget.