LONDON, ONT -- You read the headline correct, police in Owen Sound arrested a 30-year-old man for intentionally peeing on the controls for an elevator.

The alleged urination crime took place Wednesday at a building in Owen Sound.

Police did not provide an address; however, the suspect’s actions caused the elevator to break down.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man Thursday for the act and while arresting him found a quantity of drugs on him.

He has been charged with mischief under $5,000, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of identification documents, possession of property obtained by crime and four counts of failing to comply with probation.

A motivation for the urination is not known.