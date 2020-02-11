LONDON, ONT -- This time of year you can maybe expect to clean some snow of your car, but one Norfolk resident was greeted with something far more unpleasant… animal feces.

Provincial police are looking into what they are calling an act of mischief after a Delhi resident reported that someone had smeared animal feces over both their vehicles.

It happened Sunday morning sometime in the early hours at a resident on First Avenue.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

This isn’t the first instance in recent weeks that Norfolk OPP have had to deal with when it comes to human or animal waste.

In late January police investigated after what appeared to be urine was dumped in a home during a break in.

Just a few days later police investigated an incident where a man defecated on someone’s deck in broad daylight in Turkey Point.