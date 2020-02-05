LONDON, ONT -- Whether a prank or a personal score to settle, either way it’s gross. A man was caught on camera going “number two” on someone’s deck in Turkey Point.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday a man defecated on a deck at an address on Cedar Drive. They then ran to a white car and fled.

Fortunately the whole thing was captured on surveillance and police were able to identify a suspect.

As a result a 25-year-old man is charged with mischief - interfere with lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.