OPP investigating after pickup truck runs over family of geese
Canada geese goslings leap off a curb while crossing a road in May 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:31PM EDT
Norfolk OPP are looking into a callous incident where a family of geese and goslings were run down by a pickup truck.
Police say the incident took place on Norfolk Street in Simcoe around 6:43 a.m. Monday.
A white coloured RAM pickup truck with personalized licence plates made no attempts to slow down or stop for the birds that were crossing the roadway.
A licence plate number was provided by a witness and officers will be in contact with the owner of the vehicle.
The investigation is continuing.