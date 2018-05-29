

CTV London





Norfolk OPP are looking into a callous incident where a family of geese and goslings were run down by a pickup truck.

Police say the incident took place on Norfolk Street in Simcoe around 6:43 a.m. Monday.

A white coloured RAM pickup truck with personalized licence plates made no attempts to slow down or stop for the birds that were crossing the roadway.

A licence plate number was provided by a witness and officers will be in contact with the owner of the vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.