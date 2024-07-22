LONDON
    • Police blitz boat safety on Lake Huron over the weekend, 80 vessels checked

    Police made sure that everyone was boating sober, and was properly protected with a personal flotation device
    Police were patrolling the waters of Lake Huron over the weekend, making sure that everyone was boating safely and responsibly.

    According to OPP, over 80 vessels were checked by law enforcement in only two days, with several minor warnings issued, one charge laid for boating without a proper lifejacket and one kayaker brought to shore after flipping their kayak.

    Data from the Lifesaving Society indicates that 88 per cent of all boating fatalities involve someone not wearing a lifejacket or personal floatation device, and 38 per cent involve the consumption of alcohol.

    OPP said that not only do lifejackets save lives, but at the end of the day, safe boating is everyone’s responsibility.  

