LONDON
London

    • Suspect arrested in connection to weapons investigation

    (Source: CTV News file photo) (Source: CTV News file photo)
    Share

    A London man has been arrested following a weapons investigation conducted by the London Police Service (LPS).

    On Saturday afternoon, police said a man went into a pharmacy in the 300-block of Oxford Street East, while in possession of a knife.

    The man allegedly waved the weapon towards an employee. Police were then notified.

    “The suspect male left the pharmacy and entered a nearby store, where he proceeded to take and damage items that he had not paid for,” said an LPS news release.

    “He pointed the knife at an employee and was subsequently escorted out of the store.”

    There were no reported injuries.

    The suspect was later arrested in the 400-block of Pall Mall Street.

    A 26-year-old man is now facing charges: Two counts of possession of a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE 'We failed,' says Secret Service director grilled on Trump assassination attempt

    Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday that her agency failed in its mission to protect former U.S. President Donald Trump during a highly contentious congressional hearing with lawmakers of both major political parties demanding she resign over security failures that allowed a gunman to scale a roof and open fire at a campaign rally.

    Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt

    If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News