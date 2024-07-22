Suspect arrested in connection to weapons investigation

A London man has been arrested following a weapons investigation conducted by the London Police Service (LPS).

On Saturday afternoon, police said a man went into a pharmacy in the 300-block of Oxford Street East, while in possession of a knife.

The man allegedly waved the weapon towards an employee. Police were then notified.

“The suspect male left the pharmacy and entered a nearby store, where he proceeded to take and damage items that he had not paid for,” said an LPS news release.

“He pointed the knife at an employee and was subsequently escorted out of the store.”

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect was later arrested in the 400-block of Pall Mall Street.

A 26-year-old man is now facing charges: Two counts of possession of a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.