MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- OPP have released the name of a boater who hasn't been seen or heard from since he left Port Glasgow on Thursday afternoon.

Police are continuing to search for 77-year-old Reginald Fisher of Dutton, Ont.

A search began Friday after Fisher's 14-foot sailboat was reported overdue that morning.

An extensive search of Lake Erie by air and water finally turned up the boat, overturned, on Friday evning.

However, Fisher was not located and the search continues Monday.