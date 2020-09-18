PORT GLASGOW, ONT. -- A search got underway Friday morning on Lake Erie for what police have termed an overdue boater.

A Dutton man was last seen leaving the Port Glasgow Yacht Club and Marina around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Elgin OPP began a search Friday morning after learning the boat failed to return.

Elgin County OPP Acting Insp Mike Butler says, "We responded with a marine vessel, and as you’ve seen the Hercules plan flying by. At this time we are conducting a water search, an air search, and checking marina’s along the shoreline to make sure that vessel hasn’t docked there.”

A vehicle and a boat trailer remain at the marina.

The vessel is described as a white sailboat, 12-14 feet long, with some teal markings. The boat also has white sails.

An Elgin OPP boat has been joined by a search plane from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre out of Trenton.

An OPP helicopter was reported inbound to assist around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Butler added, “We have to determine the time the person was last seen. Did they have a plan in place? What messages did they leave with friends and family and when they’d return? And ultimately conduct a ground investigation to determine they might not be at a residence or somewhere else with friends; something that they didn’t share. So we have to eliminate all of those processes, based on the facts or the information that is presented to us here at the scene, and that would elevate our search from that point.”

- With files from CTV's Gerry Dewan and Marek Suthlerand