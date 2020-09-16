SAUBLE BEACH, ONT. -- After two days of extensively searching for a missing surfer at Sauble Beach, OPP say the person made it back to shore safely.

Police were notified of a possible missing wind surfer or paddle boarder Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses said a person was in distress in the water and didn't make it back to shore.

A searched was launched and extended into Wednesday.

Grey Bruce OPP conducted follow-up interviews with the witnesses, and additional witnesses came forward, and it is now believed the person made it out of the water safely.

It was four straight days of searching for someone lost near Sauble Beach for emergency responders.

Kevin Costin, 29, from Wellington North went missing while swimming just south of Sauble Beach on Sunday night.

After 48 hours of searching by air and water, his body was found Tuesday morning.