LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police say a man who was seen diving into the Bayfield River is confirmed to have gotten out safely.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday a witness reported seeing a man climb construction scaffolding at the Bayfield River Bridge in Bayfield, Ont. and dive into the river.

The witness saw the man come to the surface and swim away towards the south side, however they did had not seen if he exited the river or not.

The witness said the man did not appear in distress, but regardless a search was launched along both sides of the river.

Early Thursday morning, police say they received a call from the man who jumped in the river, and learned it was a stunt and he had returned to shore safely.