LONDON, ONT. -- For a third day, the search continues Sunday for a missing boater in the Port Glasgow area of Lake Erie.

Police received information about an overdue boater Friday at approximately 11:15 am.

Employees from a marina in Port Glasgow reported that a 77-year-old Dutton man had departed in his 12- to 14-foot sailboat from Port Glasgow area on Thursday afternoon.

An employee told police that the man had not returned and that his vehicle and trailer were still in the parking lot.

Police do not believe the man had intended an overnight trip and had not contacted anyone since his departure. Local marinas were contacted and had not seen the vessel.

Elgin OPP marine unit along with a Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary vessel, aircraft from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and other resources conducted an extensive search Friday and around 7 p.m. located the vessel capsized.

The vessel was searched, however the missing man was not located within the vessel. The vessel was towed to shore and removed from the water for police examination.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Coast Guard and police continued to conduct an extensive search of the southern shoreline of Lake Erie as well as a large section of Lake Erie itself, searching from both the air and water.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and Elgin OPP continue on Sunday to to try to locate the man.