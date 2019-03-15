

CTV London





A 57-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a minor in Grey Highlands.

Grey County OPP say they began their investigation this past April after a report that a female under the age of 16 had been sexually assaulted in Jan. 2018.

Police say the accused, from Hamilton, had been working in Grey Highlands at the time of the alleged assault.

On Wednesday night, the suspect was arrested by Hamilton police and turned over to the OPP.

He has been charged with: sexual interference, sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition regarding children.

A bail hearing is scheduled for March 20.