

CTV London





One person was killed in a crash involving a train and a vehicle.

Police say a 92-year-old female driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was driving a Volkswagen Jetta when it collided with the freight train around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the crash happened at the rail crossing on 31st line in Zorra Township, just north of Dundas Street (Highway 2) near Ingersoll.

"We're talking to witnesses in the area that might have seen something, but right now there's no clear reason for the collision between the care and the train," says Const. Barry Cookson of Perth OPP.

Roads 68-74 were closed to traffic for an extended period of time while OPP conducted their investigation.

CP police were also assisting.