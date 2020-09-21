LONDON, ONT -- One person has died following a crash Sunday evening west of Strathroy.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of London Line and Forest Road for a two vehicle collision just before 5 p.m.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police conducted an investigation.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld while next of kin are notified.

This was the second fatal collision area round Sunday evening as a single vehicle crash claimed one person’s life on Highway 401 at Culloden Road.