

Scott Miller, CTV London





A Mitchell teen is being remembered by family and friends in Stratford.

Rhyss Glenfield was killed last week after a car hit him while he was crossing the street outside his university in Oshawa.

The 19-year-old was attending the University of Ontario Institute of Technology. He was in his first year of the Gaming Design and Development Program.

He had just graduated from Stratford Central Secondary School where he was the Music Council co-president.

A fundraising campaign to help his family cover funeral expenses has already raised over $6,000.

Visitation for Glenfield is taking place in Stratford with a funeral service on Friday.

Friends and family are being asked to wear hoodies in honour of the young man, who loved to wear hoodies himself.