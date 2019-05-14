

London Police are investigating an incident that happened around midnight on Gordon Avenue after a man sustained injuries to his arm and face.

The latest incident was at 500 Gordon Avenue near the intersection of Commissioners Road and Wharncliffe Road.

EMS say they transported a man to hospital suffering from injuries to his arms and face.

Initially London police said the incident was a stabbing, but have since said they are working to investigate that claim.

Connaught Avenue stabbing

This is the second stabbing in under 12 hours as Major Crimes continues to investigate a stabbing on Connaught Avenue that has left one man dead.

Emergency officials were called to 165 Connaught Avenue around 4:30 Monday afternoon for a disturbance.

Police say once on scene a man was found dead with signs of obvious trauma.

Motel assault

On Sunday morning police responded to a report of a disturbance a motel on Wellington Road just before 4 a.m.

Once on scene a 39-year-old woman was found suffering from serious injuries from an apparent assault. She remains in hospital in critical condition.

A 49-year-old man, said to be her partner, is alleged to have assaulted the woman and is charged with aggravated assault.

East-end shooting

A 21-year-old man remains in hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries after the shooting on Saturday afternoon in the area of Admiral Drive and Trafalgar Street.

Police say the victim was driving on Admiral Drive when he stopped at Trafalgar Street.

The driver of a white sedan - believed to be a Chevrolet Cruze - pulled up beside him and fired into the car, striking him.

The suspect vehicle has damage on its driver's side, a smashed out front passenger window, and possible damage on the front bumper.