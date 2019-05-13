

CTV London





London police are asking for public help to locate a vehicle believed to be connected to a weekend shooting in the city's east end.

A 21-year-old man remains in hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries after the shooting on Saturday afternoon in the area of Admiral Drive and Trafalgar Street.

Police believe a white Chevrolet Cruze sedan was involved in the incident, and had been operated erratically and a high rate of speed in the neighbourhood ahead of the shooting.

Police say the driver of the Cruze, who is reportedly not known to the victim, pulled up beside the victim's vehicle and discharged a firearm before fleeing.

The vehicle reportedly headed westbound on Trafalgar before going south on Marconi Boulevard and then west on Gore Road.

It has damage on the driver's side, a smashed front passenger window and possible damage to the front bumper, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.