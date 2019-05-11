Featured
Admiral Drive shooting suspect remains at large
CTV London
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 4:56PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 12, 2019 5:04PM EDT
London police continue to search for a suspect involved in Saturday's shooting on the city's east side.
A 21-year-old man was shot in the area of Trafalgar Street and Admiral Drive around 4:20 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the victim was driving on Admiral Drive when he stopped at Trafalgar Street.
The driver of a white sedan - believed to be a Chevrolet Cruze- pulled up beside him and fired into the car, striking him.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and remains there with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene westbound on Trafalgar Street at a high rate of speed.
The suspect vehicle has damage on its driver's side, a smashed out front passenger window, and possible damage on the front bumper.
Police say it was seen being driven erratically and at a high rate of speed in the area prior to the shooting.
Call police if you have any information.