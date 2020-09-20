LONDON, ONT. -- A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person Sunday afternoon on Highway 401 at Culloden Road.

First responders were called to the area in South-West Oxford Township at 5 p.m. Police say a sedan left the roadway and struck the overpass abutment.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

The eastbound ramp to the highway, from Culloden Road, is expected to be closed for some time for the investigation.