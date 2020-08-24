MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- One new COVID-19 case was reported in Middlesex-London on Monday, while no new cases were reported in Elgin and Oxford counties.

In Middlesex-London two new cases had been reported on Sunday, and none in the two days prior.

The total number of cases in the region stands at 722, with 632 recovered and 57 deaths, leaving 33 active cases.

Over the weekend, Southwestern Public Health reported a total of five new cases in Elgin and Oxford counties, followed by zero on Monday.

The totals there stand at 247 cases, 215 resolved and five deaths, leaving 27 ongoing cases.

Of the active cases, the vast majority are in Elgin County, with 13 in Aylmer, seven in St. Thomas and five in Bayham.

Here are the COVID-19 case totals in other local counites, based on the most recent information provided by area public health units:

Huron-Perth – 29 active, 116 total, 82 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 23 active, 474 total cases, 419 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – Eight active, 338 total, 305 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – Two active, 127 total, 125 resolved, no deaths

Across Ontario, 105 new cases were reported, marking the fourth day in a row totals topped 100 cases.