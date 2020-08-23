LONDON, ONT -- After two days of no new coronavirus cases, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting two new cases Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 721.

There have been 632 people who have recovered from COVID-19 and 57 people have died.

Meanwhile there are three new cases of COVID-19 in Elgin County, with zero in Oxford County, Southwestern Public Health reports.

On Monday, Southwestern Public Health will launch a new database and improved dashboard to monitor cases. It will be updated seven days a week by 12 p.m.

Here is where the case counts stand in other local regions, based on the most recent information available from their public health units: