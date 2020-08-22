LONDON, ONT -- For the second day in a row there are no new cases of the coronavirus in Middlesex-London.

The total number of cases in the region remains at 719 and three more cases have been resolved, bumping up that number to 631.

The number of deaths remains at 57.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting two new cases on Saturday – one in Elgin County and the other in Oxford County.

The cumulative case count now stands at 244.

Southwestern Public Health is transitioning to a new database, so more detailed information was not provided Friday, but is expected to be made available again on Monday.

Here is where the case counts stand in other local regions, based on the most recent information available from their public health units: