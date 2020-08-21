MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- There were no new COVID-19 cases reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit and just one new case reported in Elgin and Oxford counties on Friday.

The total in Middlesex-London holds at 719 cases, with 628 resolved (two more in the last 24 hours) and 57 deaths, leaving 34 active cases.

In Elgin and Oxford counties, the new case on Friday, and two cases reported Thursday, bring the total to 242 cases.

Friday’s case is in St. Thomas, while on Thursday one case was in Elgin County and the other in Oxford County.

Southwestern Public Health is transitioning to a new database, so more detailed information was not provided Friday, but is expected to be made available again on Monday.

Here is where the case counts stand in other local regions, based on the most recent information available from their public health units:

Huron-Perth – None new, 26 active cases, 110 total, 79 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – One new, 22 active, 473 total cases, 419 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – None new, 11 active cases, 336 total, 300 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – None new, four active cases, 127 total, 123 resolved, no deaths

Friday marks the first time Huron-Perth returns to having no additional infections, after seeing new cases every day for seven consecutive days.

Across Ontario, there was a jump in numbers with 131 new cases reported, but the rise has been attributed to missing data from Thursday now being included in the totals.