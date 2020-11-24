LONDON, ONT. -- Western University is giving students an extended holiday break.

Classes will resume on Jan. 11, 2021.

"I have heard from many of you that this has been a particularly trying year. Assignments, labs, essays and exams have left you feeling more than a little worn out. We hope this extra time off will allow you to rest and recover a little longer, coming back stronger and ready to take on the winter term," wrote Western president Alan Shepard in an email to students.

The school will close on Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. and will reopen Jan. 4, 2021.