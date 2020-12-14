MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The London Police Service is asking for public help to locate a second man wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation that began in June.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Joel Joshua Ramocan of no fixed address.

He has been charged by way of warrant with:

trafficking in persons by exercising control

financial/material benefit/trafficking a person over 18

material benefit from sexual services

procuring/exercising control

Ramocan is described as male, Black with short black hair, about six feet one inch tall with a medium build.

Police continue to search for Jordan Hawke in connection with the same human trafficking investigation.

Hawke is facing dozens of human trafficking-related charges, and police put out a plea for information on his whereabouts in October when additional charges were laid in connection with historical incidents being reported.

He had previously been charged in July with trafficking charges after police began an investigation into the alleged trafficking of a female victim over the course of 18 months.

She reportedly met a man when she was 16, and he allegedly trafficked her in the sex trade after she turned 18 in London and other parts of Ontario.

Hawke is described as male, Black, about six feet one inch tall, 180 pounds with short black hair in braids and a short black beard.

Anyone with information on their locations or who suspects someone of being a victim of trafficking is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.