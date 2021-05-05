Advertisement
Officers allegedly assaulted after confronting suspect near Gore Road
(Source: London Police Service)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing a series of charges after he allegedly assaulted two officers during an arrest.
Police were called to the area of Eldorado Avenue and Gore Road around 6:30 a.m. Monday for a man walking with a knife.
Police say the suspect threatened a person walking on a nearby path and threw the knife in his direction. Officers were also notified that the suspect threw a rock at a passing vehicle, causing $800 in damage.
Police found him in a backyard of a home on Eldorado Avenue. During the arrest, police say the suspect punched one of the officers and spat on another.
No one was hurt during the ordeal.
A 28-year-old London man is charged with:
- Utter threats of death or bodily harm
- Two counts of assault a peace officer
- Possession of a weapon
- Assault with a weapon
- Fail to comply with undertaking
- Mischief under $5000
He will appear in court on July 29.