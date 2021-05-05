LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing a series of charges after he allegedly assaulted two officers during an arrest.

Police were called to the area of Eldorado Avenue and Gore Road around 6:30 a.m. Monday for a man walking with a knife.

Police say the suspect threatened a person walking on a nearby path and threw the knife in his direction. Officers were also notified that the suspect threw a rock at a passing vehicle, causing $800 in damage.

Police found him in a backyard of a home on Eldorado Avenue. During the arrest, police say the suspect punched one of the officers and spat on another.

No one was hurt during the ordeal.

A 28-year-old London man is charged with:

Utter threats of death or bodily harm

Two counts of assault a peace officer

Possession of a weapon

Assault with a weapon

Fail to comply with undertaking

Mischief under $5000

He will appear in court on July 29.